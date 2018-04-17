Garces Foundation: serving Philadelphia's immigrants

Since 2012, the Garces Foundation has been on a mission to provide health and education services for immigrants in Philadelphia. On Friday, April 13, the organization held its annual Think Local/Give Local fundraiser.

The event, which took place at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel, featured contributions from established chefs representing the city's exceptional culinary scene.

The organization was co-founded by chef-entrepreneur Jose Garces and his wife, dentist Beatriz Garces. (AL DÍA profiled the couple and their philanthropic efforts earlier this year. Check it out here.)

To learn more about the Garces Foundation, click here. Below, check out photo highlights from the Think Local/Give Local benefit event.



