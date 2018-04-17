Advertisement

Garces Foundation: serving Philadelphia's immigrants

The Garces Foundation held its annual Think Local/Give Local benefit event on April 13.

By John N. McGuire
April 17, 2018

Since 2012, the Garces Foundation has been on a mission to provide health and education services for immigrants in Philadelphia. On Friday, April 13, the organization held its annual Think Local/Give Local fundraiser.

The event, which took place at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel, featured contributions from established chefs representing the city's exceptional culinary scene.

The organization was co-founded by chef-entrepreneur Jose Garces and his wife, dentist Beatriz Garces. (AL DÍA profiled the couple and their philanthropic efforts earlier this year. Check it out here.)

To learn more about the Garces Foundation, click here. Below, check out photo highlights from the Think Local/Give Local benefit event.


Garces Foundation: Think Local/Give Local


Jose and Beatriz Garces (Peter Fitzpatrick)
Stacy Mayil, Megan Carr, Gina Rio, Claire Smith (Peter Fitzpatrick)
Brad Spence, Drew Ditomo of Amis Trattoria (Peter Fitzpatrick)
Bennett Daniels, Mary-Jo Kasenchak (Peter Fitzpatrick)
Alex Haines, Jose Garces, Jill Schmeltzer, Jim Dibello, Warren Martin, John Fioretti (Peter Fitzpatrick)
Evan Barenbaum, Daniel Briones (Peter Fitzpatrick)
Lori Heils, Heidi Haugh (Peter Fitzpatrick)
Garces Foundation: Think Local/Give Local (Peter Fitzpatrick)
Garces Foundation: Think Local/Give Local (Peter Fitzpatrick)
Betty Nikitenko, Amaris Padgett, Pricilla Jimenez (Peter Fitzpatrick)
Jose Malave, Jordan Lemares of Districto (Peter Fitzpatrick)
Garces Foundation: Think Local/Give Local (Peter Fitzpatrick)
Kiara Garcia, Sean Rapp, Evelyn Ankudovich (Peter Fitzpatrick)
Sheila Hess, Jane Slusser, Sozi Tulante, Christina Hernandez, Miriam Enriquez
Garces Foundation: Think Local/Give Local (Peter Fitzpatrick)
Sheila Hess, Tiffany Tavarez, Angela Val (Peter Fitzpatrick)
Jose and Beatriz Garces (Peter Fitzpatrick)
Jose Garces (Peter Fitzpatrick)

 

 

 

What do you think about this story?

