Philadelphia's future hinges on its workforce

It is my personal fantasy to think of Philadelphia as a city that was born with a calling to be a “Global City,” and, as its founder William Penn imagined it, a sort of a “Center of the Universe.”

A “Holy Experiment,” as Mr. William Penn called it.

He was just dreaming, before the architects and builders moved on to turn his drawings on a piece of paper into a modest village of tiny houses built in between the Delaware River and a creek the Indians used to call the Schuylkill River.

A village turned into the capital of a nation.

Just because the most diverse group of human beings gathered here, first as settlers, as Benjamin Franklin did in 1723, moving from Boston, and then as visionaries, gathered here with him in 1776, when they dared turn the colonies into a new nation, drawn on another piece of paper called “The Declaration of Independence.”

What made the historic event possible?

I strongly believe it was because of the diverse perspectives gathered around a table of dozens of leaders from the most contrasting backgrounds, sometimes in open contradiction, likeJohn Adams and his famous arguments with Thomas Jefferson, never losing the secular faith that, out of the opposing views, the best ideas would bubble up to the surface.

A civil society was born in the process, and a new nation —the mightiest in economic, cultural and military powers in the history of civilization— was established.

All imagined here, in the half acre where Independence Mall is located.

We are sometimes oblivious to this extraordinary past.

Every time I walked by the graveyard of Benjamin Franklin, on the corner of Arch Street and 5th, and the House where that Virginian named Thomas Jefferson wrote his Declaration of Independence, on Market Street and 7th Street, I wonder when the city will stand up again and get inspired again on its illustrious past, born in an instant of inspired diversity of its residents.

This is the simple inspiration of the upcoming AL DÍA News Media LIVE event, we have called “PHL_DIVERSECity Career Fair.”

After 70 years of a devastating population loss, and 18 years of AL DIA doing this event, Philadelphia is gradually coming back, and its recovery has been called “a boom” by prestigious publications, from the Philadelphia Magazine to the New York Times.

I would say not so much because of the substantial capital investments being made, as it is a result of the blessing of its diverse Human Capital (Latinos, Asians, Africans, Europeans, Mexicans, Millennials, etc.) coming to our city for their own opportunity under the sun.

As Marek Gootman, from the Brookings Institute, put it recently, for Philadelphia to continue strong in that path of recovery to return to be the Global City it was, for example, in 1776 “Business Leaders need to step up”, and bring the diverse and very capable people that are needed to propel Philadelphia forward.

Or, more importantly, tap into the new Diversity already visible in almost all of our Zip Codes. These existing Human Resources, properly educated and equipped over time, can turn our city again into a shining star on the Eastern seaboard.

Philadelphia, thank God, is already a “DIVERSECity” again, but the truth of the matter is that the current workforce is yet to reflect the diverse faces visible now in our neighborhoods.

How can that happen?

“It is the job of the CEO”, the Brookings Institute expert squarely stated.