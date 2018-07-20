Comcast named Corporate Chair of U.S. Hispanic Chamber's National Convention

Comcast, the largest supplier of independent Latino programming in the U.S., has been chosen as the Corporate Chair for the 2018 U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) National Convention, to be held in Philadelphia this September.

As Corporate Chair, Comcast will be recognized throughout the National Convention and work with USHCC staff, partners, local chambers and Hispanic business enterprises to help put on a successful event. The company has been a “strong, reliable and prolific supporter of the Hispanic business community,” according to a statement from USHCC.

The 2018 Convention will gather Hispanic business leaders from across the country, providing networking, training programs and development opportunities for entrepreneurial leaders from the 4.37 million Hispanic-owned businesses in the U.S. Jacquelyn Puente, Executive Director for External Affairs at Comcast, received the 2017 USHCC Corporate Advocate of the Year Award and will head the host committee.

“I am honored to co-chair the host committee of this year’s National Convention,” Puente said. “Our partnership with USHCC reflects Comcast’s commitment to fostering and advancing Hispanic-owned businesses, which creates a better future for all Americans.”

Comcast owns NBCUniversal Telemundo, which is the leader in bringing an array of Spanish (and English) language programming to the Latino community across 60 different networks. It was the official broadcaster for Spanish-language coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and is a platform for members of the USHCC and Latino community to share their stories on a national level.

The company also spent more than $1 billion each year on Hispanic-owned businesses in 2016 and 2017, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast David L. Cohen said. The company’s corporate officers are based in Philadelphia, where the 2018 Convention will be held at the Marriott Downtown in Center City.

“Comcast’s comprehensive approach to business empowers communities through local investments, inclusive programs, and diverse partnerships,” USHCC Interim President & CEO Fernand Fernandez said. “Their efforts to cultivate a diverse workforce should serve as an example to others in the industry and around corporate America for reaching the full spectrum of American society.”

The USHCC is the parent organization for over 200 local chambers nationwide, including the city’s own Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. It advocates for the growth of Hispanic-owned businesses, which it reports contribute over $700 billion to the American economy each year. Those interested in attending the 2018 Convention in Philadelphia from September 16 to 18 can register here.