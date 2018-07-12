Advertisement

American Airlines announces inaugural flight to Mexico City

Mayor Kenney, Alicia Kerber, Harold Epps, Jennifer Rodriguez and Carlos Torres attended the announcement event. (Peter Fitzpatrick)

American Airlines made an official announcement of the first nonstop flight from Philadelphia to Mexico City during a networking event at the Consulate of Mexico in Center City on July 2. 


By Peter Fitzpatrick
July 12, 2018

On the top floor of the Bourse building, members of many organizations came to view the new tourism commercial sponsored by the Mexico Tourism Board of New York. Near the end of the reception, Consul of Mexico Alicia Kerber and Harold Epps, Director of the Philadelphia Department of Commerce, signed an agreement of this joint venture.

Among those who attended were Mayor Jim Kenney; Rochelle Cameron, CEO of Philadelphia International Airport; and Olympia Colasante, American Airlines PHL Hub Vice President. Jennifer Rodriguez, President and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Brian Rankin, Vice President and Senior Deputy General Counsel of Comcast; and Romulo Diaz, Vice President and General Counsel at PECO, were also among the attendees.


