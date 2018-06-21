Advertisement

AL DÍA honors immigrants in Philadelphia

AL DÍA ended the 2018 "I am an American Immigrant" campaign with an awards ceremony and reception. 
By AL DÍA News
June 21, 2018

It was a night to remember.

On Thursday, June 14, an awards ceremony marked the culmination of the first installment of what we expect will be an annual AL DÍA signature to recognize the positive contributions that immigrants make in the Philadelphia region: the “I am an American Immigrant” campaign.


2018 I Am An American Immigrant Reception


Miriam Enriquez and Mayor Jim Kenney
Luciana Amorim, Felix M. Caballero, Sulay Sosa and Pablo Rodriguez
Dr. Rafael Collazo and Emma Restrepo
Luciana Amorim, Sulay Sosa, Salimatou Sy, Deicy M. Perez, Leidy Ochoa, Manuel Portillo, Liliana Velásquez, Mark Lyons, Felix M. Caballero, Cara Navarro, Nawel Boubekri, and Pablo Rodriguez
Daniel Amspacher, Elvira Mendez and Mayte Medina
Mayor Jim Kenney
Carmen Marcel, Édgar Ramírez and Emilio Buitrago
Édgar Ramírez and Emilio Buitrago
John Ramirez, Mariela Morales and Anh Nguyen
Pedro Rodriguez, Maria Quiñones-Sanchez and Jimmy Duran
Liliana Velásquez
Brujo De La Mancha
Ruben Dario Jiménez and Nelly Jiménez-Arévalo
Gloria Lehuta and Bill Amato
Miriam Enriquez, Clemencia Rodriguez and Celia Batista
Emilio Buitrago and Nelly Jiménez-Arévalo
Nelly Jiménez-Arévalo, Keiren O'Connell and Maria Travaglio
Jacqueline Romano and Tom Southard
Antonio Cancel, Salimatou Sy, Cara Navarrow, and Nawel Boubekri
Clemencia Rodriguez and Brujo De La Mancha
Lina Duffy, Elvira Mendez, Édgar Ramirez, Luciana Amorim, Pablo Rodriguez
Daniella Scruggs, Julia Ware and Layla de Luria
Jacqueline Romano, Maureen McCullough, Kathia Arango and Hon. Felipe Restrepo
Daniella Scruggs and Jack Rudmir
Édgar Ramirez, Carmen Marcet, Edmy Peña
Abel Rodriguez, Maureen McCullough and Lydia Dibos
Rev. Carl Janicki, Chelsea Wallace and Jeff Wallace, from Catholic Relief Services
Tom Southhard, Kathia Arango, Vonya Womack, Erika Womack and Frank Emmerich
John McGuire, Nelly Jiménez-Arévalo and Jim Oughton
John Ramirez and Mariela Morales
Sean Moran and Christina Franzese
Barbara Menin and Lorena E. Ahumada
Dr. Erin McLaughlin and Pearse McAleese
Nelly Jiménez, Liliana Velásquez, Carmen Guerrero and Emma Restrepo
Rev. Carl Janicki
Cristina Zanoni
Eugene Depasquale
Eugene Depasquale
Miriam Enriquez
Carmen Guerrero
Emma Restrepo
Liliana Velásquez
Nelly Jiménez-Arévalo
Carmen Guerrero, Emma Restrepo and Nelly Jiménez-Arévalo
Cristina Zanoni and Peter Gonzales
Felipe Restrepo
Felipe Restrepo
Hernán Guaracao
Manuel Portillo, Emilio Buitrago, Édgar Ramirez, Pedro Rodriguez, Emma Restrepo. Nelly Jiménez-Arévalo, Carmen Guerrero, Liliana Velásquez, David Hurtado and Brujo De La Mancha
Nelly Jiménez-Arévalo and Emilio Buitrago
Eugene Depasquale, Emilio Buitrago, Carmen Guerrero, Brujo De La Mancha, Emma Restrepo, David Hurtado, Édgar Ramirez, Pedro Rodriguez, , Manuel Portillo
Carmen Guerrero, Emma Restrepo, Eugene Depasquale, Nelly Jiménez-Arévalo and Liliana Velásquez
Eugene Depasquale, Brujo De La Mancha, David Hurtado, Édgar Ramirez, Pedro Rodriguez, Manuel Portillo and Emilio Buitrago
Liliana Velásquez
Brujo De La Mancha, Carmen Guerrero and Édgar Ramirez
Abel Rodriguez and Carmen Guerrero
Nelly Jiménez-Arévalo, Abel Rodriguez and Carmen Guerrero
Manuel Portillo and Stephanie Sun

The idea was conceived with a mission to spotlight the stories of 12 Latino and Hispanic immigrants living in our area through a six-month editorial project, which would end with a June event held in recognition of Immigrant Heritage Month.

The project, which was organized in partnership with Cabrini University, was launched in December 2017 with the call for nominations — anyone could submit the name of a Latino or Hispanic immigrant who they believed deserved to be recognized for the impact she or he makes in the Philadelphia community.

From the more than 70 nominations received, 12 finalists were chosen by our selection committee, which was comprised of local leaders intimately familiar with the immigrant experience: Abel Rodriguez, the director of the Center on Immigration at Cabrini University; Jennifer Rodriguez, president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; and Peter Gonzales, president and CEO of the Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians.

These 12 finalists were chosen for their inspiring stories, for the adversities they have overcome, for exemplifying the good that immigrants bring to this country:

  • David Hurtado, dean of administration and program development at Esperanza College of Eastern University.
  • Carmen Guerrero, co-founder of Coalición Fortaleza Latina.
  • Francisco Javier Hernandez Carvajal aka Brujo de la Mancha, co-founder of Ollin Yoliztli Calmecac.
  • Emma Restrepo, journalist and host of radio show Para Tí Mujer.
  • Manuel Portillo, director of community engagement at the Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians.
  • Pedro Rodriguez, director of the Office of Human Resources for the City of Philadelphia.
  • Édgar Ramírez, founder of Philatinos Radio
  • Liliana Velásquez, college student and author of the book “Dreams and Nightmares.”
  • Cristina Martínez, chef and co-owner of El Compadre Restaurant.
  • Emilio Buitrago, project manager at Siemens Gamesa and co-founder of Casa de Venezuela.
  • Nelly Jimenez-Arevalo, CEO of ACLAMO Family Centers.
  • Sheila Quintana, community organizer.

AL DÍA journalist Edwin López Moya conducted candid interviews with every finalist, then put together video portraits of each person.

In May, the selection committee met a second time to select four honorees out of the 12 initially selected to be recognized with an award at the I am an American Immigrant Reception, which was held at the National Museum of Jewish History on June 14.

The committee chose four women: Restrepo, Jimenez-Arevalo, Guerrero, and Velásquez.

