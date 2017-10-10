Wells Fargo welcomes a new Latina leader

For Tiffany Tavarez, there are a number of reasons why she chose to pursue becoming part of the philanthropic side of a major corporation. One is that philanthropy helped her to build her own career, noting that donors such as the Hispanic Scholarship Fund and the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust helped fund her college education, providing her the wherewithal to become the first woman in her Dominican family to earn a university degree, graduating magna cum laude from Temple University.

Another reason is that Tavarez believes corporations like Wells Fargo, where she now serves as a Vice President and Community Relations Senior Consultant for the bank’s five-state northeast region, should have representation that reflects the population of the communities they aim to aid with their philanthropic endeavors.

“I want to make sure someone who looks like me is in the room when making these decisions,” said Tavarez, who began her new role with Wells Fargo in July.

Based in Philadelphia, Tavarez focuses on "creating programs around strategic philanthropy and team member volunteerism, as well as managing signature community initiatives across the region,” which covers Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, New York and Connecticut.

Along with assisting Wells Fargo in supporting various area non-profits, such as Read by 4th, a citywide effort of the Free Library of Philadelphia to promote literacy in early childhood, Tavarez is particularly excited about contributing to the company’s “Signature Day of Caring” project. The program enlists the help hundreds of volunteers, including company employees and their families, to improve the state of underprivileged schools in the region.

“It’s about working with school and making sure its the best environment for our youth to learn in,” Tavarez said.

Earlier this year, one such event took place at Phillip H. Sheridan Elementary School in Kensington. There, volunteers took part in a number of revitalization efforts, including painting murals, furnishing the library and creating a tech/STEM innovation space. Though this event took place just before Tavarez began her role with Wells Fargo, she commended her team for their work, adding that more of these initiatives will be put together throughout the region.

Before joining Wells Fargo, Tavarez also served in executive positions at PECO, Comcast Foundation, Temple University and the Pew Center for Arts and Heritage. In April of this year, Tiffany Tavarez was recognized as one of six recipients of AL DÍA’s Women at the Top Award, which honors women for their roles as leaders in their chosen professions.

Tavarez said the staff at Wells Fargo has been “amazing and supportive” in welcoming her to the company.

“People are really excited about having an additional woman leader,” Tavarez said. “ A Latina leader.”