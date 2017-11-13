Time Inc. aims to boost appeal to Latino audiences

Reflecting the expected growth of Latinos in the U.S. in terms of both population and spending power, Time Inc. is expanding its reach to Latino audiences across the nation with the launch of a new digital platform.

Time Inc. Latino will incorporate all of the company’s brands, building on the success of People En Español, the Spanish language companion to People Magazine that launched in 1996.

With Time Inc. Latino, the company aims to reach an audience that includes English-speaking, Spanish-speaking and bilingual segments of the U.S. Hispanic population, though content across multiple brands will be “English-language led.”

A press release from Time Inc. reads: “English-led content is reflective of the audience’s media consumption preferences and cross-cultural sensibilities, which embody both American and Latino pride.”

According to a report from Nielsen, Hispanics in the U.S. under the age of 55 are predominantly bilingual, and 96 percent of Hispanics under the age of 18 are either bilingual or English-dominant.

The report also states that the U.S. Hispanic population is projected to more than double by 2060. The Hispanic demographic already controls more than $1.3 trillion in spending power in the U.S. economy, the report reads, and that amount could reach $1.7 trillion by 2020.

Two of Time Inc. Latino’s content offerings are already available. People Chica, a platform on People.com, caters to millennial Latinas in the U.S., covering topics like entertainment and fashion. Planeta Fútbol is a Spanish-language section of SI.com (the Sports Illustrated website) dedicated to content produced for Hispanic soccer fans.

More offerings are expected to be announced in 2018.

Time Inc. is a mass media corporation. Along with People and Sports Illustrated, the company owns a number of noteworthy publications, including Time, Entertainment Weekly, Southern Living and Fortune.