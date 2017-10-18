Philadelphia to host summit for Hispanic entrepreneurs

The largest networking venue for Hispanic businesses in the U.S. is coming to Philadelphia.

For the first time in more than a decade, the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) will bring its National Convention to Philadelphia in 2018. The chamber made the announcement at this year’s convention, which was held in Dallas earlier this month.

Founded in 1979, USHCC is an organization that works to promote the development and economic growth of Hispanic-owned businesses across the country. According to the chamber, there are more than 4.2 million of these businesses, contributing annually nearly $670 billion to the national economy. USHCC acts an umbrella organization for more than 200 nationwide business associations and local chambers.

For Jennifer Rodriguez, President and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC), the national chamber’s decision to hold next year’s convention in Philadelphia is “validating.”

“For us, it’s really an acknowledgement that the Philadelphia region is a place where the Latino community is making a significant impact,” Rodriguez said.

The National Convention will bring thousands of Hispanic corporate executives and business owners to Philadelphia, presenting opportunities for local entrepreneurs to establish regional and national connections.

“The national conference brings national players,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez advises entrepreneurs in the Philadelphia region begin preparing now for how to best use these opportunities to grow their businesses. One way for local business owners to do that, Rodriguez suggested, is for them to start working to build strong relationships with local decision-makers and fellow professionals. GPHCC organizes events that give entrepreneurs the chance to do just that, such as the group’s Legislative Reception, which was held at City Hall last week.

Prior to coming to Dallas in 2017, the National Convention was hosted in Miami in 2016.

Javier Palomarez serves as the national chamber’s President and CEO. In September, Palomarez resigned from the President’s National Diversity Coalition after Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.