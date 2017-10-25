An overview of Philadelphia's Hispanic business community

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) is preparing to provide a statistical overview regarding the state of the area's Hispanic-owned businesses.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the chamber will hold the 2017 State of Hispanic Business Symposium to inform Philadelphia’s business community about the current climate for Hispanic-owned businesses in the region. Stakeholders involved in the economic development of the Philadelphia area’s Latino community will be able to use these observations to make informed investments and develop solutions for issues facing Hispanic entrepreneurs.

"Hispanic businesses are the fastest growing segment of the American economy and there are more than 18,000 Hispanic-owned businesses in the region,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President and CEO of GPHCC. “It’s important to explore not only the achievements and the impact of Hispanics in the local and regional economy, but to also take a deeper look at the gaps and how we should be moving forward into resolving them."

With the statistical overview, the chamber will also identify trends in various industries, as well as potential opportunities for business growth. These findings will be provided in a full report, which will be released by the chamber in March 2018.

GPHCC will hold the symposium in partnership with the Fox School of Business and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

The event will take place at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, 10 Independence Mall, beginning at 8:30 a.m.