New approaches for your small business plan

Calling all Latino small business owners.

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC), in partnership with the Fox School of Business at Temple University, will be holding a master class on the Business Model Canvas, a strategic management tool that helps entrepreneurs articulate how their business works.

The two-hour workshop will be held on Tuesday Oct. 31 at the Bellevue Philadelphia, 200 S. Broad Street. The program begins at 8:30 a.m.

The chamber describes the Business Model Canvas as “a one-page placement that’s quicker to complete than traditional business plans, and gives you great insight into ways you can innovate in your business.” The model achieves this insight by asking business owners to identify who their customers are, how they serve them, and how their business manages money. The focus of the workshop will be coming up with new approaches to aspects of your business plan.

The program will be conducted by Michelle Histand, who teaches creativity and organizational innovation at the Fox School of Business. Histand specializes in helping students develop new ideas and realize their creative potential.

GPHCC hosts frequent educational and networking events for Hispanic entrepreneurs and professionals in the Philadelphia area. A recent workshop, an installment of the chamber’s Young Professional Networking Program, focused on how young Latino corporate leaders can move into upper-level board positions.