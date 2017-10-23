Middle market capital solutions

Since I began my role as AL DÍA’s writer on entrepreneurs about two weeks ago, I’ve been seeking out any upcoming programs, workshops, forums, panels and speakers that members of Philadelphia’s professional world likely want to know about. I have to say, there are so many resources for engagement, development and networking available to Philadelphia's business community, it's a little overwhelming.

If you're part of this group, consider this statement my commitment to keep you as up-to-date as I possibly can on programs tailored for you.

Holding true to that, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia is hosting an event focused on middle market growth on Wednesday, Oct. 25, titled “Funding Your Future: The Middle Market Capital Journey.” The program will explore the challenges and opportunities middle market companies face in accessing capital in the Philadelphia area.

“With over $2 billion in un-invested capital headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, the resources are available if companies know how to access them,” reads the chamber’s event page.

The program will be moderated by Alan Zuckerman, Managing Shareholder & COO of Flaster Greenberg, and will include a panel of regional experts and business leaders.

Speakers include:

Michael Araten, President and CEO of K'Nex Brands.

Gordon Branov, CEO of Pilot Freight Services.

Joe Colgan, Partner at Mazars.

Chris Condelles, CFA, Executive Vice President and Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations at FS Investments.

Marla S. Hamilton, Vice President and Relationship Manager at PIDC.

Melissa G. Landay, Regional Vice President at Wells Fargo.

The two-hour event starts at 8 a.m. and will take place at WHYY at Independence Mall West, 150 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia. Registration ends Tuesday, Oct. 24 (so if you plan to attend, you better hurry).