How entrepreneurs can connect with lawmakers

The Local Legislative Committee of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia will host a workshop this week on how business owners can become more engaged in the legislative process.

The program, “Business Advocacy Basics: How to Leverage Local Government Relations,” will teach business owners how to connect with local government representatives, as well as the benefits of making these connections in the first place.

Local Legislative Committee Co-Chairman Ed McBride, Manager of Local Government Affairs at PECO, will moderate a panel discussion. Panelists include:

Lance Claiborne, Director of Industry Relations for General Building Contractors Association

Brian Keech, Senior Vice President of Government and Community Relations for Drexel University

Joe Divis, AVP for External Affairs for AT&T

Melonease Shaw, President & CEO for Maven Inc.

Paul Deegan, Government Relations Consultant for PIDC

The workshop will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Mars Drinks Conference Center at the Chamber Empowerment Room, 200 S. Broad Street, Suite 700. The event begins at 10 a.m. Admission is free for chamber members, $25 for non-members.

The registration deadline for this program is Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Earlier this month, the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce held a networking event with similar goals, aiming to strengthen ties between the Latino community and local lawmakers.

In other Hispanic Chamber news, the organization will provide a statistical overview regarding the state of the Philadelphia area's Hispanic-owned businesses on Tuesday, Nov. 7.