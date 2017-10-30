Advertisement

How entrepreneurs can connect with lawmakers

Wednesday's program will include a panel discussion.

Wednesday's program will include a panel discussion.

How entrepreneurs can connect with lawmakers

With a Nov. 1 workshop, the Chamber of Commerce for Great Philadelphia explores how business owners can engage with the legislative process. 


By John N. McGuire
October 30, 2017

The Local Legislative Committee of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia will host a workshop this week on how business owners can become more engaged in the legislative process.

The program, “Business Advocacy Basics: How to Leverage Local Government Relations,” will teach business owners how to connect with local government representatives, as well as the benefits of making these connections in the first place.

Local Legislative Committee Co-Chairman Ed McBride, Manager of Local Government Affairs at PECO, will moderate a panel discussion. Panelists include:

The workshop will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Mars Drinks Conference Center at the Chamber Empowerment Room, 200 S. Broad Street, Suite 700. The event begins at 10 a.m. Admission is free for chamber members, $25 for non-members.

The registration deadline for this program is Tuesday, Oct. 31. 

Earlier this month, the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce held a networking event with similar goals, aiming to strengthen ties between the Latino community and local lawmakers.

In other Hispanic Chamber news, the organization will provide a statistical overview regarding the state of the Philadelphia area's Hispanic-owned businesses on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

ALSO LISTED IN
Local
TAGS
Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia
Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Lance Claiborne
Brian Keech
Joe Divis
Melonease Shaw
Paul Deegan
Ed McBride
Business Advocacy Basics
by John McGuire
 10/30/2017 - 11:04
in

What do you think about this story?

More in Entrepreneurship

The percentage of Hispanic entrepreneurs in the U.S. has more than doubled in the past 20 years.
5 time management tips from successful founders
Christian Ferrer, CEO of Tecnova, spoke at Monday's event. / Chilean and American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia
Latin America ready to export tech to U.S.
The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will release a report on the organization's findings in 2018.
An overview of Philadelphia's Hispanic business community
The percentage of Hispanic entrepreneurs in the U.S. has more than doubled since 1996. 
How a Latina entrepreneur made it