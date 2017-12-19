Hispanic Chamber President Supports Tax Reform

Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, appeared on Fox News’ “The Story” on Monday evening to voice his support for the tax reform bill championed by President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

“Our American small businesses desperately need the help and we’re thrilled that it looks like it might happen,” Palomarez, a Democrat, told host Martha MacCallum. “And I want to urge all of the members of Congress on both sides of the aisle to get behind this tax bill and not pass up this opportunity.”

The GOP tax reform bill, which has failed to garner bipartisan support, passed through the House of Representatives by a vote of 227 to 203 on Tuesday afternoon. The bill will soon go before the Senate.

Palomarez has publically clashed with the Trump administration in the past. In September, he resigned from the president’s National Diversity Council in September after Trump’s decision to cancel Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an Obama-era executive order that protected from deportation hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants.

On Monday, however, Palomarez praised the American economic climate under Trump, noting an economic growth rate of 3 percent.

“That is obviously great news for American business,” Palomarez said.

Palomarez told MacCallum he doesn’t agree with everything the president does, but on the tax reform issue, he “could not agree more.”

“This is a good tax bill,” Palomarez said. “This is good for American business. It’s good for the American economy and it’s good for the American people. We need to get behind this thing.”

Palomarez’s comments echoed the sentiment he shared in a Wall Street Journal editorial last week, which he co-authored with Republican Fox News contributor Steve Cortes, praising the effect he expects the tax reform bill will have on the Hispanic business community in the U.S.

Meanwhile, others assert that the decrease in the funding of federal programs proposed within the bill will be detrimental to U.S. Latinos and the legislation's corporate tax cuts will only benefit only the wealthiest Americans.