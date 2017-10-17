For Amazon, Philly delivers diversity, talent

For Brigitte Daniel, Executive Vice President of Wilco Electronic Systems, what makes Philadelphia an ideal location for Amazon’s second North American headquarters is its diversity.

“We are a majority-minority city: every neighborhood, every person, every ethnicity, every experience, every journey adds to the value that we have as a city,” Daniel said. “That’s what’s going to make us unique. That’s what’s going to make Amazon know that they chose the right place to build their new global future.”

Daniel is one of the Philadelphia business leaders interviewed for a promotional video released by the city on Tuesday morning. The video is the second of three highlighting why the Seattle-based company should select Philadelphia for its new endeavor. The series, a project of the city’s HQ2 Coalition, is part the week-long #PhillyDelivers campaign leading up to Amazon’s proposal deadline on Thursday, Oct. 19.

For the project, the coalition interviewed nearly 30 representatives from the Philadelphia region’s business, culture, arts, culinary, academic, athletic and real estate sectors. Along with the city’s diversity, this installment, titled “Talent,” spotlights the capabilities of Philadelphia’s highly educated workforce. In addition to Daniel, the video includes interviews with:

Matt Strode, Chief Talent Officer of Urban Outfitters;

Todd Carmichael, CEO & co-founder of La Colombe;

And Bill McNabb,CEO of Vanguard.

On Monday, the city released the first video in the series, which highlights Philadelphia's logistical strengths, including location, global accessibility and connectivity.

Last week, economists Mark Zandi and Adam Ozimek of Moody’s Analytics identified Philadelphia as a top contender for Amazon’s second headquarters based on these factors: business environment, human capital, cost, quality of life, transportation and geography. In the analysis, Philadelphia ranked third behind Austin and Atlanta.

At a Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday, Mayor Jim Kenney commended the city’s Latino community for its contributions to improving Philadelphia’s business corridors and neighborhood schools, making the city an attractive possibility for companies looking to expand, such as Amazon.