Advertisement

For Amazon, Philly delivers diversity, talent

For Amazon, Philly delivers diversity, talent

The city has released the second in a series of three videos highlighting why Amazon should select Philadelphia for its second headquarters.


By John N. McGuire
October 17, 2017

For Brigitte Daniel, Executive Vice President of Wilco Electronic Systems, what makes Philadelphia an ideal location for Amazon’s second North American headquarters is its diversity.

“We are a majority-minority city: every neighborhood, every person, every ethnicity, every experience, every journey adds to the value that we have as a city,” Daniel said. “That’s what’s going to make us unique. That’s what’s going to make Amazon know that they chose the right place to build their new global future.”

Daniel is one of the Philadelphia business leaders interviewed for a promotional video released by the city on Tuesday morning. The video is the second of three highlighting why the Seattle-based company should select Philadelphia for its new endeavor. The series, a project of the city’s HQ2 Coalition, is part the week-long #PhillyDelivers campaign leading up to Amazon’s proposal deadline on Thursday, Oct. 19.

For the project, the coalition interviewed nearly 30 representatives from the Philadelphia region’s business, culture, arts, culinary, academic, athletic and real estate sectors. Along with the city’s diversity, this installment, titled “Talent,” spotlights the capabilities of Philadelphia’s highly educated workforce. In addition to Daniel, the video includes interviews with:

On Monday, the city released the first video in the series, which highlights Philadelphia's logistical strengths, including location, global accessibility and connectivity.

Last week, economists Mark Zandi and Adam Ozimek of Moody’s Analytics identified Philadelphia as a top contender for Amazon’s second headquarters based on these factors: business environment, human capital, cost, quality of life, transportation and geography. In the analysis, Philadelphia ranked third behind Austin and Atlanta.

At a Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday, Mayor Jim Kenney commended the city’s Latino community for its contributions to improving Philadelphia’s business corridors and neighborhood schools, making the city an attractive possibility for companies looking to expand, such as Amazon.

ALSO LISTED IN
Local
TAGS
Amazon
Amazon HQ2
Business
Philly Delivers
Mayor Jim Kenney
by John McGuire
 10/17/2017 - 10:12
in

What do you think about this story?

More in Entrepreneurship

The U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce National Convention is the largest networking venue for Hispanic businesses in the U.S.
Philadelphia to host summit for Hispanic entrepreneurs
Christina Lista (D) y Miriam Borja-Fisher (I), junto con representantes de la Cámara Chileno-Americana de Comercio de Filadelfia, en el encuentro de comercio Fruittrade, en Casapiedra, Santiago de Chile, 27 de Septiembre del 2017.Yamily Habib/AL DÍA News.
The sweet taste from the South: a gift from Chile to Philadelphia
Amazon will accept proposal from cities vying for the company's second North American headquarters until Oct. 19. 
City’s message to Amazon: ‘Philly Delivers’
Jennifer Rodriguez, President and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, speaks at Thursday evening's Legislative Reception. 
City Hall welcomes Latino entrepreneurs