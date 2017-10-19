Advancing 'next level' leadership

It’s no secret that Latino professionals are not well-represented at the top of the U.S. corporate ladder, but one local organization is working to change that.

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) designed its upcoming Young Professionals Networking Workshop, which will take place on Monday at the Comcast Center, to help Latino professionals develop the skills needed to lead effectively and progress into the higher echelons of corporate leadership.

“We want to make sure that Latino professionals understand what it takes to become a board member,” said Jennifer Rodríguez, President and CEO of GPHCC.

Evidently, there’s a demand for this knowledge — after GPHCC announced the program, titled “Próximo Nível,” it sold out within three days.

“It shows we’re not the only ones thinking about it,” Rodríguez said.

About 30 attendees will learn about executive board structures, responsibilities and “how to navigate your career towards the boardroom.” Along with the workshop, the two-hour event will include a panel discussion. The chamber organizes three to four workshops designed for young Latino professionals per year.

National institutions are also striving for the corporate inclusion of Latino professionals in executive positions, such as the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR), a coalition of 14 Hispanic advocacy organizations that has been devoted to furthering the presence of Hispanics in U.S. corporations since 1986.

Later this month, the group will hold its annual Leadership Pipeline Program in Chicago. The convention promotes the empowerment of Latino professionals and their advancement into high-level corporate positions. The results of HACR's 2015 Corporate Inclusion Index illustrate the need for this initiative. For the report, HACR surveyed 128 U.S. companies, including major names like Target, AT&T and McDonald's, and found that only seven percent of board seats were held by Latinos.

GPHCC has been addressing the needs of the region's Hispanic business community since 1990. In addition to programs like the Young Professionals Networking Workshop, the group provides Latino business owners with access to experts and resources, as well as organizing various networking opportunities, such as last week's Legislative Reception.