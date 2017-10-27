5 time management tips from successful entrepreneurs

Strong time management skills are crucial for success. Just ask these young entrepreneurs.

Forbes recently published "Relentless: How Unstoppable Young Achievers Make the Most of Their Time," which features conversations with some of those recognized in the magazine’s 30 Under 30 series. The project focuses on what an average day is like for each entrepreneur, showing how they maximize their time to keep progress going.

While we can gather from these stories some familiar advice for success — get an early start, exercise, meditate, eat healthy, etc. — we can also find some less obvious pointers.

Here are five key takeaways on time management.

Karim Abouelnaga, Founder of Practice Makes Perfect

Who has time to read anymore? This guy. While commuting to the office, Abouelnaga listens to audiobooks at three times the normal speed, finishing at least one book per week.

He also creates time for his own literary pursuits.

“I’m working on self-publishing three books in the spring,” Abouelnaga said. “I had given myself an hour to write. Now I’m left with just 15 minutes. Every minute counts.”

Practice Makes Perfect is an organization that provides “high-quality academic summer programming” to students living in communities in need.

Ajay Yadav, Founder of Roomi

When you’re constantly in and out of meetings and answering emails, it can be tough to find time to build positive relationships with the employees you rely on. People need to eat, and Yadav sees that time as an opportunity.

“I always make it a point to have lunch with my team,” Yadav said. “Since everyone works so hard, it’s nice to just take a moment to relax together. And most importantly, try out new lunch spots around the office.”

Roomi is an innovative roommate-connecting service, helping people looking to rent find affordable and comfortable co-living arrangements.

Liz Wessel, Co-Founder of WayUp

As entrepreneurs are forever on the move, it can be a challenge to connect with everyone you need to speak with in a single day. So, Wessel makes the most of the time she spends using ride-sharing services.

“In order to not waste a minute, I book phone calls to overlap with my transit from one place to another” Wessel said.

WayUp is a career-finding service that caters to early career candidates.

Kevin Yamazaki, Founder of Sidebench

Pre-scheduled in-person meetings aren’t always the best way to communicate on projects, which is why Yamazaki embraces more direct, less rigid forms of communication, such as programs like Slack or impromptu conversations.

“A lot of the time, informal, direct communication can save a lot of the back and forth that can sometimes slow projects down,” Yamazaki said.

Sidebench is a technology consulting firm, developing tech solutions “for a rapidly evolving world.”

Cynthia Salim, Founder and CEO of Citizen’s Mark

When you’re running a business, spending more time in the office doesn’t necessarily mean you will be more productive.

“It's not about having enough time, it's about having enough focused attention,” Salim said. “If you need to go for a walk in the park in order to be able to walk back into the office and complete your high-level work, it's worth it.”

Citizen’s Mark creates high-end women’s suit jackets designed to project credibility.