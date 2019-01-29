Why is AL DÍA doing the first ever Higher Education Leaders Summit?

The way I put it to a Latino friend of mine was like this: why are we so left behind in terms of formal education?

It feels as if generations of leaders had neglected their fundamental duty to advocate for more, and better, access to higher education for our families.

At a time when the economy needs a trained workforce - today more than ever - to keep our region and country competitive in a race that is now global, U.S. Latinos can’t remain a liability, or burden on society.

On the contrary, their rich potential can be unleashed, even if that means that we have more “brown grandbabies” (to use Tom Brokaw’s confusing choice of words this past Sunday) who can become genius engineers in Silicon Valley, brain surgeons at Penn Medicine, or CEOs at top corporations in our beloved city.

Just through the magic of education — exactly as my mother taught her children to understand it:

“That is the only wealth I will leave you with… The real wealth that no one, by the way, can take away from you..."

Our region is blessed with dozens of the country’s top universities, 16 of them in the city of Philadelphia itself - and yet these campuses remain surrounded by sore belts of poverty, visible in the distance from the presidents’ offices.

It’s a difficult contradiction to understand.

We believe Philadelphia deserves better than this.

Foundations and the public and private sectors must feel that this is a national security crisis of greater proportions than those we may be confronting overseas today.

That national security is increasingly endangered as it leaves behind entire segments of our city’s residents - especially the one growing the fastest - disengaged from society, civic and economic life, just because of a lack of the academic and professional experience.

Maybe when we accomplish that, more Latinos, and Latinas, will earn college degrees every year, and Tom Brokaw might not be as concerned anymore that this particular ethnic community “is not assimilating fast enough.”

We enthusiastically invite all colleges and universities from the region to the first “AL DÍA Higher Ed Leaders Summit 2019”, scheduled to take place this coming Thursday, Jan. 31, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pyramid Club.