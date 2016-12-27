Your Favourite TV Show Reveals Your Vote

If you know what's your neighbor favorite TV Show you may know if he voted for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. According to a research carried out by the New York Times, it turns out the relationship between the nation's political choices and TV show is quite strong.

The same cultural divide that divide urban and rural voters (Hillary Clinton won basically in cities, college towns and multiracial areas, while Mr. Trump earned more votes in rural areas) can be applied when analyzed the ZIP code of active Facebook users that "liked" certain TV shows. .

The study revealed that the prototypical example of show popular in rural areas is “Duck Dynasty,” a reality show on A&E, follows the over-the-top lives of a Louisiana family that makes the Duck Commander duck call.The correlation between fandom and the percentage of people who voted for Mr. Trump was higher for “Duck Dynasty” than it was for any other show.

On the other side, The Daily Show,” Comedy Central’s news satire and talk show, typically has a politically liberal point of view. It’s most popular in cities and other more liberal-leaning areas along the coasts. Peak popularity is in San Francisco; it’s least popular in Alabama.

Read more in The New York Times.