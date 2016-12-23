Why post-Apocalyptic sci-fi has been slow to catch on in China

China had become the Promised Land for American filmmakers. In China, ticket sales had raised to nearly a billion dollars a year and grew by more than 30 percent every year, reports Atavist Magazine. However, due to strict censorship, homegrown Chinese films tended to be historical and patriotic epics. The government imposed an import quota, and only around 20 foreign films, mostly Hollywood superhero movies, were allowed to screen in Chinese cinemas each year.

Therefore, a growing number of American studios and producers came to believe that the solution was coproductions. This is the case of Jonathan Lawrence, director of Empires of the Deep, a fantastic movie, which was supposed to be the Chinese Avatar.

A $100 million production funded by Jon Jiang, a billionaire real estate mogul and film fanatic who had written Empires. The movie ended in a fiasco. Learn more about why sci-fi movies and co-productions do not work in China in this report published this week by Atavist Magazine and Foreign Policy.