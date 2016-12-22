Why ISIS drinks Pepsi?

Does the Islamic State has a Communications and P.R strategy? According to political analysts, yes.

In order to attract new members,the terrorist group uses videos like the viral one in which they show young men having picnic in a park, drinking Pepsi and eating from plastic dishes. It could be anyplace in the Western world: Central Park in New York, TierGarten in Berlin- but they are four terrorists.

"ISIS successful communication campaign relies on his capacity to embellish terror and make it popular, using our language, our western cultural codes", says Alex Romero, founder and CEO of Alto Data Analytics, a communications and social media consultancy firm, as quoted in El Mundo.

In the last months, Alto Data has analyzed thousands of messages and tweets in more than 125 countries and 53 different languages to decipher the communications strategy of jihadist terrorism.

According to the United Nations, the impact of this kind of communications campaign has helped ISIS to recruit more than 35,000 combatants abroad, in more than 100 different countries. "35,000 people that believed in the advertisement: "come with us and immolate yourself", says Romero. Between 2014 and 2105, the number of foreign terrorists increased by 70 per cent.

As reported today in El Mundo.