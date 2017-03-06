Why Cocaine Production and Consumption Spikes in South America

South America continues to lead global cocaine production and consumption, according to the UN’s 2016 International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) report, presented on Thursday.

The report attributes the increase to the amount of land dedicated to coca plant cultivation in Colombia, which from 2014 to 2015 rose by almost 40%.

The UN body also expressed its concern at the spread of plant-based psychoactive substances such as Salvia divinorum, khat, hallucinogenic mushrooms, ayahuasca and burundanga.

“In the past, they were destined solely and exclusively for the religious rites of the indigenous peoples of the Americas. However, data from the most recent surveys show that young people from other backgrounds were abusing such substances,” it says, noting that in Colombia, the use of such substances was higher than that of LSD, ecstasy or methamphetamine.

Despite all, the UN is confident that in the longer term, the peace process and the crop-replacement programs to end the cultivation of coca bushes will help to reduce drug production and use, of cocaine in particular.

As rerported in El País.

