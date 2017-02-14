When a Border Wall Becomes a Big Canvas

It is said that in Art, content is more important than form. In Trump's era, this statement has become more important than ever. Like what happened previously with the Berlin wall, artists from around the world are using the Mexican-US border to express their discontent towards the new US President decision to build a wall. And not only with paint: they’re slapping on glow-in-the-dark stickers, building plywood treehouses and even using cello bows as forms of resistance, reported The Guardian.

According to Tijuana muralist Enrique Chiu, a bigger wall is just a bigger canvas for artists. The Los Angeles arts journalist Ed Fuentes says painting this wall could be a sequel to the Mexican mural movement of the 1970s.

Japanese art collective Chim Pom recently created a treehouse overlooking a barren patch of San Diego in Tijuana, emblazoned with the phrase “USA Visitor Center”. Set on the private property of local resident Esther Arias Medina, the treehouse is filled with symbolic items, such as books by Mark Twain, in Japanese; coyote fur, a reference to border smugglers; and a plastic sculpture of a grave, commemorating those who have lost their lives crossing the border. A natural magnet for children, it’s also a favourite for Medina’s own kids and their pack of friends.

Other artists prefer to cause some racket, such as Tucson-based musician Glenn Weyant, who writes musical scores for the border. He bangs the rusty fence with cello and bass bows, as well as handmade, wooden mallets. “You can play a border wall with anything,” said Weyant.

