What Does Exactly Putin Want from Trump?

Trump is a wealthy real estate developer; The Russian president, a former director of the relentless Federal Security Service (FSB), the Russian intelligence agency. Little in common, on the first sight. But for Putin, Trump's victory is a personal victory, reports Spanish newspaper Expansion.

If the new president-elect does not trust the CIA, the National Security Agency (NSA) or the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), why should anyone believe them? Why sould anyone believe them when they announce that the Kremilin hacked the US presidential election campaing, or that it plans the invasion of Ukraine?

While Trump does not specify what he wants from the Kremlin, Putin's goals are clear. They begin with Western consent to Russian revanchism in Ukraine and merciless bombardment of civilians to shore up the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria. They continue with the lift of the economic sanctions against Moscow, ending the eventual alienation of the United States from Europe and the establishment of a Russian sphere of influence in the territories of the former Soviet Union, reports Expansion. The Cold War is over, and Americans should go home. Trump's public scorn for NATO and his temperamental aversion to backing the Allies has given Putin a chance.

Putin's world is the world of Trump, a world where national interests are replaced by international rules and customs.

As reported in Expansión, leading Spanish economic newspaper.