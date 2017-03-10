A Week of Security Risks: Wiretapping, Wikileaks, Assange

Trump’s closest allies are keeping quiet about his Twitter allegations that Obama ordered his “‘wires tapped’” during the presidential campaign. Vicepresident Mike Pence declined to say whether he thinks Trump is right, and Sean Spicer says he won’t discuss it at all. How Significant Are Trump's Attacks on Obama? Two historians debate the significance of the president’s wiretapping claims in The Atlantic.

Meanwhile, fallout continues over this week’s release of CIA documents by WikiLeaks: Though Julian Assange says he’s uncovered the agency’s tools for breaking into smartphones and servers, more worrying than the fact those methods exist may be that hackers could access them at all.

Julian Assange, who is currently sheltered at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, said in an online press conference that the United States' Central Intelligence Agency had lost control of its hacking arsenal and that the fact that the CIA had allowed the hacking software to be leaked constituted an act of "devastating incompetence."

"This is a historic act of devastating incompetence to have created such an arsenal and stored it all in one place and not secured it," he said.

On Tuesday, Wikileaks published 8,761 documents and files from a high-security CIA network located inside the agency's Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Virginia.

The group claimed that the hundreds of millions of lines of code that had been obtained in the leak comprised the CIA's entire hacking capacity.

In the week that WikiLeaks revealed the CIA have an armoury of surveillance tools that can spy on people through their smart TVs, cars and cellphones, the FBI director, James Comey, has said that Americans should not have expectations of “absolute privacy”, as reported in The Guardian.

So, with the latest WikiLeaks revelations about the CIA – is privacy really dead?