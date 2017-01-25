As usual, the US President used Twitter. “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!” tweeted president Donald Trump yesterday night.

Today, Donald Trump is expected to sign several executive orders restricting immigration and taking steps on his proposed wall on the Mexican border, according to two administration officials and several congressional aides briefed on the matter.

The president alluded to his expected actions on Twitter on Tuesday night, writing:

Trump’s orders were expected to involve restricting access to the United States for refugees and some visa holders from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, said the aides and experts, as reported in The Guardian.

The restrictions on refugees are likely to include a multi-month ban on admissions from all countries until the state and homeland security departments can make the vetting process more rigorous.

There is also likely to be an exception in the refugee stoppage for those fleeing religious persecution if their religion is a minority in their country, a person briefed on the proposal said. That exception could cover Christians fleeing Muslim-majority nations.

