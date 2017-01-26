The Wall that Has United Mexico

Mexico’s president has once again declared that “Mexico will not pay for any wall” but stopped short of cancelling a visit to Washington after Donald Trump signed executive orders that include building the border barrier. The trip to Washington, scheduled for next January 31st, has sparked protests around Mexicans who oppose to the meeting as a matter of national dignity.

"The Trump Wall has united Mexico", concludes Spanish newspaper El País. The divisions between several Mexican sectors were blurred after the magnate signed executive orders that sets in motion the separation between the United States and its southern neighbor. Politicians and intellectuals, people of culture and Mexicans on foot have repudiated the decision and asked Peña Nieto to cancel his visit on January 31.

"President Trump: your wall assaults us and leaves the Statue of Liberty as legend", wrote Andrés Manuel López Obrador, leader of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and pointer to the 2018 presidential elections.

Enrique Peña Nieto reiterated that Mexico would not put a single peso towards the new US president’s signature project. In a televised address he said: “I regret and reject the decision of the US to build the wall.”

But Peña Nieto did not cancel a trip to Washington – a move many in Mexico had demanded after Trump signed an executive order to start plans for fencing off the frontier.

As reported in El País (en español).