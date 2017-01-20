Waiting Room: Trump Takes Office Today Amid Anxiety and Protests

Donald Trump will be sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States and face immediate pressure to deliver an inaugural address that can start to heal a divided nation and reassure an anxious world, reports British newspaper The Guardian.

Nearly a million people are expected on the national mall in Washington for a ceremony that many people around the world never expected to happen and raised anxiety in other parts of the world.

Trump's threats to shake up the postwar liberal order, his continuous call against free and his uncertain temperament leaves the world in fear of the worst. Trump has rattled many by questioning the merits of the European Union and Nato, challenging China over Taiwan and the South China Sea and suggesting that sanctions against Russia could be lifted. He has previously dismissed climate change as a hoax.

“It’s like a Rubik’s cube trying to figure this guy out,” Vice-President Joe Biden told the New York Times in an interview published this week. “We have no freakin’ idea what he’s gonna do.”

Trump flew from his base in New York to Washington on Air Force One on Thursday and headed to the Trump International Hotel, a luxury establishment that has become emblematic of the many potential conflicts of interest facing the plutocratic president, reports The Guardian.

Trump will become the first US president in the 240-year-old republic who has never served in the military or held public office.