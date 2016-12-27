The Visitor: Japanese Prime Minister visits Pear Harbor

Today, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to visit Pearl Harbor, the US naval base in Hawaii that Japan attacked in December 1941, pushing the US to participate in the World War II. Mr Abe will be the first Japanese leader to make a public visit to the memorial for those killed in the surprise attack, and the first to visit Pearl Harbor since 1951. (The New York Times suggests in fact it is the fourth)

Abe's visit, who will be accompanied by President Barack Obama, has a high symbolic content, according to El País, leading Spanish newspaper. Last May, Obama visited Hiroshima, the Japanese city where the United States launched the first atomic bomb in August 1944. In Hiroshima, Obama did not apologize for the U.S nuclear attack. At Pearl Harbor, Abe is not expected to apologize either.

For Obama, who has made the historical memory and admission of American errors a tool in his foreign policy, receiving Abe in his native Hawaii is a colophon to a presidency that exhausts its last days. The alliance with Japan has been a cornerstone in Obama's strategy to reinforce the US geostrategic role in Asia, writes Marc Bassets in El País.

Abe was the first foreign head of government to meet with Donald Trump after the victory in the November 8 election. The president-elect has encouraged nationalism and has questioned some of the alliances some of these alliances.

"You know we have a treaty with Japan, and if Japan is attacked, we have to use the full force and power of the United States," Trump said during the campaign. "If we are attacked, Japan does not have to do anything. You can stay at home watching a Sony TV, okay?"

After Obama's visit to Hiroshima, then-candidate Trump wrote on the social network Twitter: "Does President Obama ever speak of the treacherous attack on Pearl Harbor while in Japan? Thousands of American lives lost."

As reported in El País.