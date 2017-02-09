VibraMexico: Mexicans Get Ready for Multitudinary March Against Trump

Mexico's civil society has said "enough". Under the slogan #Vibra Mexico, more than 77 civic, academic, business and cultural personalities will march this Sunday in defense of the dignity, unity and sovereignty of the Mexican people and against the insults of the US President, Donald Trump. The protesters will also call for an end to impunity and political corruption in their country, as reported in El País.

Organizations such as the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) and the Monterrey Institute of Technology (MIT); Amnesty International (AI), Oxfam and the cities of Paris, London or Madrid will support the march,called Marcha Ciudadana por el Respeto a México.

"It is very surprising that Mexicans, who are most affected by Mr. Trump's policies, have not yet taken to the streets, as they have in the rest of the world" says Maria Amparo Casar, from Mexicans against Corruption and Impunity, one of the organizations that promoted the act. Casar insists on the non-partisan and civic character of the marches - "they are not for or against the Government or Peña Nieto, but for the unity and diversity that is characteristic of Mexico, against all walls."

The writer and director of the Nexos magazine, Héctor Aguilar Camín, has declared that he intends to attend the call for Sunday. "I think the initiative touches on the fiber of one of the few public emotions that unite Mexico today, that fiber is the rejection of Trump, for me it's a march from No to Trump to everything that Trump means to Mexico. No to deportation, no to discrimination, no to threats, no to bad neighborliness, in short: respect for Mexico, "says the well-known writer.

As reported in El País.