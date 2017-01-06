U.S. Intelligence Officials Dismiss Trump, Affirm Russian Hacking

The Senate Armed Services Committee heard testimony on Thursday from three senior intelligence officials who discussed America’s cybersecurity threats—particularly Russia’s interference in the U.S. election. One issue under discussion was how dismissive remarks from Trump—who’s issued seemingly contradictory tweets in the past two days about whether he’s “against ‘Intelligence’”—undermine the morale of analysts.

In a remarkably effective way, Trump’s aggressive tweets have also targeted establishments from the mainstream media to the diplomatic bureaucracy. However, despite Trump's skepticism, U.S. intelligence officials affirmed that Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee and others in an attempt, they say, to influence the U.S. presidential election. Trump has been saying it’s difficult to definitively say who was behind the hacking, and has supported the views of Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, that a “14-year-old could have hacked” Democratic officials.

"I think there is an important distinction here between healthy skepticism which policymakers -- to include policymaker No. 1 -- should always have on intelligence, but I think there's a difference between skepticism and disparagement," James Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The Washington Post runs also an exclusive story saying that Senior officials in the Russian government celebrated Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton as a geopolitical win for Moscow. The ebullient reaction among high-ranking Russian officials and other data points are at the heart of an unprecedented intelligence report being circulated in Washington this week that details the evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. The classified document was delivered to President Obama on Thursday, and it is expected to be presented to Trump in New York on Friday by the nation’s top spy officials.

