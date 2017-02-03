Twitter Molotov: An Insurgent in The White House

In politics chaos normally leads to failure. With Mr Trump, chaos seems to be part of the plan, reports The Economist.

Since Donald Trump took office two weeks ago, he has not stopped. Quitting the Trans-Pacific Partnership, demanding a renegotiation of NAFTA and a wall with Mexico, baning Muslim immigration, celebrating Brexit, dismissing the European Union, defending torture, attacking the press: a real cocktail Molotov.

According to The Economist, to understand Mr Trump’s insurgency, one should start with the uses of outrage. In a divided America, where the other side is not just mistaken but malign, conflict is a political asset. Every time demonstrators and the media rail against Mr Trump, it is proof that he must be doing something right.

The secrecy and confusion of the immigration ban are a sign not of failure, but of how his people shun the self-serving experts who habitually subvert the popular will.

The politics of conflict are harnessed to a world view that rejects decades of American foreign policy. Tactically, Mr Trump has little time for the multilateral bodies that govern everything from security to trade to the environment. He believes that lesser countries reap most of the rewards while America foots the bill. It can exploit its bargaining power to get a better deal by picking off countries one by one.

In addition, Steve Bannon and others in Office reject American diplomacy. They believe multilateralism is obsolete. Today’s ideological struggle is not over universal human rights, but the defence of “Judeo-Christian” culture from the onslaught of other civilisations, in particular, Islam. Seen through this prism, the UN and the EU are obstacles and Vladimir Putin, for the moment, a potential ally.

