Tweeter in Chief

Starting January 20, billionaire Donald Trump will be not only the president of the United States and commander in chief of the Armed Forces of that country, but also -with 18 million followers on Twitter,- the commander in chief of Twitter .

His future press chief, Sean Spicer, has confirmed that Trump will continue to use Twitter and other social networks during his presidency, just as he did during the election campaign and the transition period. "I think it's going to be a very exciting part of the job," Spicer said in an interview with Rhode Island's WPRI television network. "I think his use of social media in particular is going to be something we have not seen before," added the next White House press chief.

Trump, who has not made any press conference since July, has 39 million followers together in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. This allows him to express his thoughts without intermediaries and to know firsthand what Americans think of their policies.

As reported in El Mundo.