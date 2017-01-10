Trump's Tumultuous Transition

The most convulsive transition of powers of the last decades enters today its final phase when the Congress examines some of the most relevant positions of the new Administration. During the last weeks, Donald Trump clashed with President Barack Obama and has defied the espionage services of his country. The conflicts of interest of the president-elect, and his revolutionary use of Twitter, have also marked an atypical transition that brings the first world power to a period of uncertainty, reports Spanish newspaper El País.

Among the most questioned positions in the new Administration is Jared Kushner, president-elect son-in-law, who Trump named his senior White House adviser. Federal nepotism laws seem to prohibit such an appointment, but Trump and Kushner may be able to bend the rules, reports The Atlantic.

Nevertheless, when Bill Clinton named the first lady - Hillary Clinton- to lead a health-care task force in 1993, the appointment was challenged in court as a violation of the act. But the court concluded that the White House and Executive Office of the President didn’t fall under the statutory definition. Will that work for Kushner?, the Atlantic tries to answer.

Meanwhile, Jeff Sessions, the nominee for attorney general, continues to defend his civil-rights record. One example he and his allies have cited is his role in prosecuting two members of the Ku Klux Klan in 1982—but the details of that case don’t seem to support Sessions’s claims.