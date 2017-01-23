Trump's First Round: The Media

The first 48 hours of Donald Trump's Presidency have been in many ways a prolongation of his conduct as a candidate. The presidential turn that many expected after winning the election on November 8 did not occur during his term as president-elect or now, after the oath of office, reports Spanish paper El País.

While millions of Americans took to the streets to protest against his election, the new United States commander and his advisors spent an extraordinary first weekend in office falsely claiming that record numbers of people had attended his swearing-in on Friday.

Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, used his first White House briefing to shout at journalists about what he incorrectly termed “deliberately false reporting” on Trump’s inauguration, declaring: “We’re going to hold the press accountable.”

Trump also stated falsely during his speech at the CIA on Saturday that reports of a feud between him and US intelligence officials had been invented by journalists, who he said were among “the most dishonest human beings on Earth”.

Sunday took on a new dimension. Questioned by attendance figures, presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway responded to a reporter: "Do not be so exaggerated, Chuck. You're saying it's a lie, and they're giving ... Our press chief, Sean Spicer, gave alternative facts to that. "

Trump was earlier sharply criticised for delivering a campaign-style speech in front of a memorial to fallen CIA officers. Saying he was at “war with the media”, Trump called accurate news reports about his inaugural crowd being smaller than Barack Obama’s “a lie”.

The weekend activity cast doubt over speculation that Trump, who repeatedly made wildly false statements during his campaign, would be jolted into more sober and conventional operations by the machinery of government and the gravity of his responsibilities. As reported in The Guardian.