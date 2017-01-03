Trump's Arrival Stirs Power Transition in China

In the second half of 2017 will take place the 19th Congress of the Communist Party, the most important political event in China, that takes place every five years. During the Congress, the Communist Politburo appoints the new leaders and command positions for the next five years. During the event celebration, everything has to be under control, but with Donald Trump in power, having the unforeseen controlled seems more difficult, reports Spanish newspaper El País.

After the initial surprise, China had welcomed with some optimism the victory of the Republican candidate, believing that it would be more pragmatic in the negotiation. But the first gestures of the president-elect to Beijing have generated, at least, confusion.

On the one hand, he has appointed the former governor of Iowa, Terry Brandstad, who has had a personal relationship with Xi Jinping for several years. On the other hand, during the election campaign he threatened to impose 45% tariffs on Chinese products and has appointed Peter Navarro, an academic author of anti-China books.

Trump has also spoken with Taiwanese President Tsai Ying-wen and threatened to break the "One-China policy," the careful diplomatic structure that governs how the US relates to China and Taiwan.

