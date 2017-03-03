Trump only has $20 million to build $21 billion US-Mexico border wall

President Donald Trump’s promise to use existing funds to begin immediate construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border has hit a financial obstcle, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The rapid start of construction, promised throughout Trump's campaign and in an executive order issued in January on border security, was to be financed with “existing funds and resources” of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). But so far, the DHS has identified only $20 million that can be re-directed to build up the wall, according to a document prepared by the agency and distributed to congressional budget staff last week.

The lack of existing funds at the DHS means that Trump will need to convince Congress to include additional funding for the border wall in the 2018 federal budget. According to the latest DHS estimates, building the wall could cost $21.6 billion, and several Republican lawmakers have already said they will not support such an expense unless it is offset by public spending cuts, reported El País.

Trump had also claimed that Mexico would be paying for the wall. Later he reviewed this statement, and said that the US would pay for it first, and Mexico would reimburse US taxpayers at a later date.

The White House has been gradually lowering its demands, and its latest claim was that the wall would be built using existing DHS funds.

 

 

Andrea Rodés
Friday, March 3, 2017 - 4:58am
The photo, taken on March 2, 2017, shows Mexican deputy Braulio Guerra climbed to the top of the border fence in the city of Tijuana (Mexico). Guerra, of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), rose to the fence that divides Mexico and the United States to prove that it is "absurd" that President Donald Trump intends to prolong the wall with the purpose of stopping illegal migration. EFE / ARCHIVE BRAULIO GUERRA / ONLY EDITORIAL USE / NOT SALES