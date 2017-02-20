Trump baffles Sweden with crime comment, says it was based on Fox News.

Donald Trump appeared to invent a terrorist attack in Sweden during a meeting in Florida on Saturday, inviting questions that he may have confused the Scandinavian country with a city in Pakistan, as reported in The Guardian.

In front of thousands of supporters, Trump used his speech to talk about migration in Europe and linked it to terror attacks in Brussels, Nice and Paris. He then added Sweden to the list, incorrectly stating that an attack had happened there on Friday..

“We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden,” he said, to deffend his travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the US.

“Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening in Brussels. You look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris.”

On Sunday, the White House said that Donald Trump was speaking about general “rising crime” when he referred to a non-existent terror attack in Sweden on Saturday night.

On Sunday, the Swedish embassy in Washington asked the US state department for an explanation. In the afternoon, the president tweeted his own clarification: “My statement as to what’s happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.”

Sweden suffered a suicide bombing by an Iraqi-born Swedish citizen in Stockholm in 2010, a year before civil wars began in Syria and Libya and unrest across the Middle East pushed millions of people to flee their homes, many into Europe. Crime rates in Sweden have changed little over the last 10 years, according to the 2016 Swedish Crime Survey.

As reported in The Guardian.