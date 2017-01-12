Truce between Trump and US Falls Apart over Dossier Leak

The truce between Donald Trump and the U.S intelligence agencies broke down yesterday, after Trump called salacious allegations in Russia dossier 'fake news'.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Trump said that “who knows, but maybe the intelligence agencies” were responsible for the document, which he said would be “a tremendous blot on their record”.

Earlier, Trump likened the intelligence agencies to “Nazi Germany”, in a tweet, saying they “never should have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ to the public. One last shot at me”.

The intelligence agencies neither compiled nor leaked the unverified dossier. It and several of the claims it contained have circulated for months within newsrooms, including the Guardian’s, which resisted their publication until adequate verification could be unearthed.

Before CNN reported last night that aspects of the dossier, acquired by the FBI in December from the Arizona Republican senator John McCain, were briefed to Barack Obama and Trump, no news organization had published the accusations, which purport to reveal compromising information Russia possesses on Trump. Trump has denied them, and NBC later reported that the material was prepared for the Trump briefing, but not discussed.

At his press conference on Wednesday, Trump simultaneously accepted and diminished the intelligence assessment that Russia was responsible for the Democratic National Committee hack, saying “I think it was Russia” and later adding the caveat: “You know what? It could be others also.” On Sunday, aide Reince Priebus insisted that Trump “is not denying that entities in Russia were behind this particular hacking campaign”.

As reported in The Guardian.