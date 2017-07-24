Translatinas

The pursuit of the American dream is especially difficult for transgender Latinos. Subject to discrimination in employment and housing, they are often victims of police abuse and poverty in the United States, writes Colombian journalist Juana Toro in Roads and Kingdoms.

A study by the Queens-based organization Make The Road found that 46 percent of Latino trans women reported they had been physically abused by the police, compared to 28 percent of non-LGBTQ respondents. Nonetheless, 99 percent of the participants in this study reported having better opportunities here than in their country of origin.

