Is there a "right" way to deport people?

Is there a right way to deport undocumented immigrants? The Economist focuses on two cases: Germany and the U.S

On the one hand, Germany’s government is seeking to make it easier and quicker to deport failed asylum-seekers. Despite the pressure of the extreme right-wing party Alternative for Germany, which encourages anti-immigration sentiment, Chancellor Angela Merkel is taking "proportionate and sensible" actions toward illegal aliens, reported The Economist.

Since January 2015 almost 1.2m people have sought asylum in Germany—more than in any other European country. Of the cases it has heard, Germany has accepted 39% as refugees and offered protection to others. That still leaves a lot of rejects: there could be half a million foreigners in Germany who have been told to leave.

Although deporting them all would be impossible, Germany plans to ban failed asylum-seekers from moving around the country and to offer money to hopeless cases if they depart of their own accord (see article). It will crack down on serious criminals.

As Germany tries to focus on the worst offenders, America promises to “take the shackles off” its immigration officers and boost their numbers, targeting for deportation anyone suspected of being "criminal". That means approximately 11 million illegal immigrants targeted.

By widening the net to catch longer-established immigrants, who tend to have children and better jobs, Mr Trump’s government will cause immense harm to families and to the country. And it will collapse the the immigration courts and face many cities that refuse to reject their sanctuary status.

