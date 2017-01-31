Take A Stand: Thousands Protest in UK against Trump Policy

Donald Trump is losing friends every day. Since Saturday, thousands have gathered across the UK to protest against the US President's travel ban targeting seven Muslim-majority countries, his indefinite bar on Syrian refugees and his planned UK state visit, reported The Guardian.

From London to Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester and Birmingham, people took the street to protest against Trump's policies and also against a planned US president's visit to UK. Brittish prime minister Theresa May was the first government leader to officially meet with Donald Trump last week. The US President has expressed his support to UK's decision to leave the European Union.

People in the street shouted chants of “refugees welcome here”, and “Theresa May, shame on you”.

Trump’s executive order,which has been criticised as Islamophoic, imposed a travel ban on people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The US President was already greeted by protesters when he visited UK to protest at Scotland’s support for windfarms five years ago. To cheers from the crowd, Assad Khan of Edinburgh University’s Islamic society, said: “This campaign of dehumanisation has to stop; of women, of Muslims, of the LGBT community, of disabled people, of all minority groups. It has to stop.”

