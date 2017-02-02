Take it or Leave it. How the World's Nations are Reacting to Trump?

To be friends with Trump or not to be. That is the question, in the new Shakespearean world order that the US President Donald Trump has started to deconstruct.

For many governments around the world, Trump is proving to be a major headache, even if they support some of his policies and do not want to undermine their relation with the US, reports British newspaper The Guardian.

After her official visit to the White House last week, the UK prime minister, Theresa May, was castigated for her allegedly fawning behaviour towards the new US president. The UK government objects Trump's support for torture and his travel ban on seven Muslim countries, must prioritizes its “special relationship” with America. Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were not included in the list of banned Muslim countries.

Saudi Arabia is also taking a practical approach. King Salman did not raise the travel ban when he spoke to Trump on Sunday, according to official accounts. Khalid al-Falih, the Saudi oil minister, emphasized the positive instead, welcoming Trump’s policy on fossil fuels and ignoring the rest.

Pakistan, also exempted, is keeping its head down too.

European countries have not been able to unite and send a united message of rejection against Donald Trump. The French outgoing president, François Hollande, has been visceral and emotional, and lectured Trump on democratic principles and the dangers of protectionism.

Germany’s official reaction was cool and rational. Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, was quick to signal her opposition to Trump’s ban on Syrian refugees.

Some countries may feel they have little to lose. Iran, for example, described Trump’s ban on Iranian travellers as “a shameful act”. Tehran suspects the new administration is looking for reasons to abrogate the 2015 nuclear deal.

Other countries like Russia, China and Israel reacted in terms of national advantage. Governments ask themselves, how can the arrival of an impulsive, inexperienced and self-important American president be exploited for our benefit? reports The Guardian.