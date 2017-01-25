Take It All, Miranda

Not many Latino artists made it so far. With an Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song on Tuesday, Lin-Manuel Miranda moved one step closer to a rare artistic sweep: the EGOT ("Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony"), reports The New York Times.

Only 12 other performers have held the title, which they earned by winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. Helen Hayes, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks and Mike Nichols are some of them.

Mr. Miranda’s Oscar nomination, his first, is for the song “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana.” It will compete against two songs from “La La Land,” one from “Trolls” and one from “Jim: The James Foley Story.”

At 37, Mr. Miranda would be the youngest person to have won all four awards.

“Future congratulations to the kids watching the telecast this year, singing along with their favorite songs, performing epic private concerts for the mirror with a comb or a toothbrush microphone,” he said in a statement after receiving the Oscar nominations. “You’re next.”

