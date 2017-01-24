Soul Mates: Trump's Similitudes with North Korean Propaganda

Donald Trump echoed North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, after declaring that the day of his inauguration should be a “national day of patriotic devotion” – a rallying cry that sounds very much like North Korean propaganda, reports British newspaper The Guardian.

In an address to a military parade in Pyongyang on 10 October 2015 – the party’s 70th anniversary – Kim thanked the “heroic men and women” of the army and security services who, “in hearty response to the party’s appeal, have worked with patriotic devotion and created one heroic miracle after another” in their quest to build a “thriving socialist nation”.

On 19 December last year, the fifth anniversary of the death of Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, the ruling party’s official newspaper, said of the late leader: “The noble image and patriotic devotion of the peerless patriot, who reliably defended socialism centred on the popular masses and turned [North Korea] into an invincible politico-ideological power and a world military power.”

Many examples show an evident similitudes between Trump's speech and the propaganda tone used by the leadeer of the most secretive and militarized country in the world.

Kim frequently refers to ardent loyalty and patriotic devotion.

On Monday, Trump's office issued an executive order to declare the day of his inauguration, 20 January 2017, the “National Day of Patriotic Devotion”., in order " to“strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country – and to renew the duties of government to the people”.

As reported in The Guardian.