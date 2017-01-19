Singing Alone: No Stars at Donald Trump's Inauguration

From Bruce Springsteen to Jennifer Holliday, Elton John and Celine Dion. The list of stars, celebrities and musicians that have rejected to participate in Donald Trump's inauguration concert today is long, reports Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

Trump’s team getting turned down by celebrities then saying that not having famous people is a good thing. But in its relative lack of glitz, and in its coalition of performers well familiar to state-fair stages, this week’s bill may inadvertently achieve the stated inaugural goal of projecting an image not of Trump but of the people who elected him, alerts The Atlantic.

Among the low-profile artists that will perform today in Trump's inauguration concert "Make America Great Again. Welcome celebration" is Toby Keith, "the nation’s reigning musical jingoist, who aired post-9/11 rage and pride in “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American),” “American Soldier,” and “Made In America.” The first song of that list is his most indelible, a reminder of the kind of blow-’em-to-hell rhetoric that the administration of the past eight years has avoided but that Trump has vowed a return to, reports The Atlantic.

Also performing will be DJ Ravi Drums, a futuristic solo drummer and DJ, a Howie Mandel’s short-lived NBC variety show Howie Do It, a 2008 Wii Music , and 16-year-old Jackie Evancho.

The lack of major music stars for Trump's inauguration contrasts with President Barack Obama's inaugural ceremonies, which featured singers like Beyoncé and Aretha Franklin. In Obama's first inauguration in 2009, there was also a previous concert at the Lincoln Memorial, which featured, among others, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Pete Seeger, Steve Wonder and Shakira. According to some estimates, 400,000 people attended, reported El Mundo.