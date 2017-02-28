Singer Alejandro Fernandez Urged Mexicans to Be More Creative against Trump

Mexican singer Alejandro Fernandez has decided to speak out in the name of Mexican immigrants. On the occasion of his new album presentation, the Mexican singer, El Potrillo, said that Mexicans should be united and be more creative against the immigration policies implemented by the US President Donald Trump.

“What we have to do is be more creative, get together and move forward. There is no other way, we cannot rest on our laurels,” the pop and ranchera performer told EFE after the official presentation of his album “Rompiendo fronteras” (breaking borders) Friday in the western city of Guadalajara.

Fernandez said that this adverse situation – developing under the administration of Donald Trump – adopted towards Mexico can give rise to many opportunities for which the country has opened its doors to other nations.

He stressed that Mexico is a very able and intelligent country and should not consider the US as the the only country in the world with which it can maintain trade relations.

Fernandez, known for his hits including “Como quien pierde una estrella” (As one who loses a star) and “Loco” (Crazy) described the US government’s persecution of undocumented immigrants as “awful.”

Recently, Fernandez gave an exclusive interview to El País to talk about his new album and how is he moving from traditional music to fusion. "The market has changed a lot, there are no specific seasons to play rancheras. Obviously there is an audience, but companies do not want to take this, that's why we are looking for fusion : to avoid leaving Mexican music aside and bring it together into the Pop process we do," he said.