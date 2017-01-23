"Se Fue". Cuban Artist "El Sexto" Released from Jail after Two Months

Danilo Maldonado Machado, better known as the graffiti artist by the moniker El Sexto, has been freed after being arrest and jailed without trial last November 25th. The dissident artist was arrested for drawing graffiti in several Havana buildings in which one could read "Se Fue" (He 's gone).

Last year, El Sexto was also arrested and jailed for his attempt to exhibit two pigs with the names of the Cuban revolutionary leaders painted on their backs. After several hunger strikes and support from the numerous human rights organizations and fellow artists, Danilo Maldonado was released from the Havana’s Valle Grande Prison last Thursday, reported El País. According to the release document, the artist’s freedom is unconditional and he will not await trial for the last year’s arrest.

“They gave me back my I.D and told me that I had no problem to travel outside the country," the artist told the Cuban newsite 14ymedio hours before being released. "I am in good health and I appreciate the solidarity of all those who were worried about me."

The graffiti artist is now free, and planning his trip to the United States, but the questions of unrightfully detained activists and censorship in art remain one of the major problems in Cuba.

After his imprisonment, many human rights activists raised their voices in support of Maldonado. After Tania Bruguera’s arrest, Maldonado’s case was next in line to open discussions on the freedom of speech policies in Cuba, reports Widewalls magazine. Even the president of the US raised his voice in support of the artist during the Summit of the Americas this April. Danilo Maldonado was also awarded the International Vaclav Havel Prize for creative dissidence.