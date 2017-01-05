"Rogue One" and the Importance of a Multicultural Cast

Rogue One features what is hands down the most ethnically diverse main cast of any Star Wars movie, reports Slate Magazine, which has been compiling personal opinions to understand how minorities interpret the movie.Fifty years after "Star Trek" launched a multiracial and multicultural crew into outer space, the "Star Wars" franchise has bet on a varied cast of human actors -- Asian, Hispanic, African-American, Pakistani.

Such refreshing diversity comes across as a rebuke to President-elect Donald Trump's campaign, reports the CNN.

One of the most touching stories until now is the one shared by one of the film's main actors, Diego Luna, a Mexican. Diego Luna shared in Twitter the comment of a Mexican fan after watching the movie with his father.

“I wanted my father, with his thick Mexican accent, to experience what it was like to see a hero in a blockbuster film speak the way he does,” the fan wrote. “My dad was so happy,” she continued. “As we drove home he started telling me about other Mexican actors he thinks should be in movies in America. Representation matters.”

Luna wrote that he got emotional reading the fan’s story, and it’s not hard to see why: Latinos are the most underrepresented ethnic group in Hollywood despite making up approximately 17 percent of the U.S. population, according to Slate.

Rogue One multicultural cast has inspired many such stories, like comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani’s reaction after seeing Pakistani British actor Riz Ahmed as Bodhi Rook, who plays a pivotal role in the movie.

"I held back tears for the rest of it. An action movie guy that looks like me? How cool!", Nanjiani tweeted.

