Reggaeton: The New Lingua Franca

In Cuatro Babys, a recent hit of Maluma, the Colombian brags about having four women. Instead of repulsiveness, the song got more than 200 milion visits on YouTube.

"With a shared paternity between Puerto Rico and Panama, Reaggeton marks the birth of the millennium, writes Cuban activist and blogger Yoani Sánchez in 14yMedio.

"Reaggeton has become the new lingua franca. With its cruel lyrics and a certain rhythm of lasciviousness, this urban song has overcome the traditional "protest songs" that so many social illusions raised in Latin America. . In Reaggeton songs, "the apparatus is venerated as virtue. The lyrics celebrate a world where the size of the watch and the thickness of the gold chain are increasingly important", she writes.

The singers of this fierce music do not want to be seen as heroes nor as lovers of broken hearts. Rather, they want to convey an image of cynical survival, of calculated lightness.

Read the full story in 14yMedio