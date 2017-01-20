Ready for Tomorrow? A Brief History of Women Marches

On Saturday, one day after Trump's inauguration, thousands of women will march on Washington to protest for women's rights are human rights. Of course, they will not be the first ones. The capital of the United States has been the scenario of several women marches that changed our national history, reports Lenny Letter, a magazine for social issues.

The most remarkable one is the the Woman Suffrage Parade held on March 3, 1913. More than 5,000 women protested the political organization of society, from which women were excluded.They lined up under banners representing their states, their occupations, and their organizations in Washington, D.C., accompanied by nine bands, four mounted brigades, and twenty floats. White Southern members had insisted women of color should march in the back with a segregated unit.

Police crashed afaingt the suffragists. Over 100 women ended up in the hospital. Seven years later, they finally got what they had come for on that cold winter's day: the right to vote.

In august 26, 1970, there was a Women's Strike for Equality. In D.C., 1,000 women marched down Connecticut Avenue and presented the Senate with 1,500 signatures, but this was a nationwide effort. Twenty to fifty thousand feminists marched throughout the country demanding equal pay and greater political power. At the time — a period when Congress was discussing the Equal Rights Amendment — it was the largest gathering of women in the United States.

In 1971, Congress passed a resolution declaring August 26 Women's Equality Day. The Women's Strike for Equality is now remembered as the first major protest of the Women's Liberation Movement.

Or think also about the Million Woman March in 1997, when hundreds of thousands of women converged in the center of Philadelphia in a rally promoted as a daylong celebration of family unity and of what it means to be a woman of African descent in America, as reported in The NY Times.

